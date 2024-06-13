SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 56.80. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

