Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPKL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 150,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. Spark I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,536,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

