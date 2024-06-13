SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,005. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

