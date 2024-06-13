Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £130.60 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,265 ($41.58) per share, with a total value of £130.60 ($166.31).

Spectris Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,268 ($41.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,254.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,435.58. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,917 ($37.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,861 ($49.17). The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,351.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.24) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.12) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.13) to GBX 3,520 ($44.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($56.48) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,078.33 ($77.40).

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.