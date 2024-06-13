SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a growth of 366.6% from the May 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRIVARU Stock Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ SVMH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,282. SRIVARU has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18.

SRIVARU Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

