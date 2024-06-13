Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.55

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 28465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

