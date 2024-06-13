State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of State Street worth $50,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 717,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

