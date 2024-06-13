StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Plans $0.36 Variable Dividend

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,983. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

