Steven Clive Miller Sells 99,816 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 99,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,657,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $267,681.36.

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 905,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.86. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 80,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

