StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $371.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rory Wallace acquired 202,480,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,676.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

