StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

GBR stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

