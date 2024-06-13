StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
GBR stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.