StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

