StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $927,108.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
