StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.56.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 109.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.