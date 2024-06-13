StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
NantHealth Company Profile
