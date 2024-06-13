StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.