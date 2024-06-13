StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $1,499,899.52 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Xuong Nguyen sold 12 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $900.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

