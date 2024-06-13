Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 384.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.01. The company had a trading volume of 939,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,342. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

