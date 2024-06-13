Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 47.1% in May

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 14,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

