Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.1 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $31.95 during trading on Thursday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Realty & Development
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.