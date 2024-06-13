Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 403.1 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $31.95 during trading on Thursday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

