Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE SUN opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

