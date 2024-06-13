Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 3.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $77,996,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $18,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $87.19 on Thursday, reaching $861.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,387,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $842.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

