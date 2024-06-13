Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 2,268.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Superdry Stock Performance
SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Superdry has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
Superdry Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superdry
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.