Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 2,268.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Superdry Stock Performance

SEPGY remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Superdry has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

