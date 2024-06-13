Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Up 2.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.44. 436,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,552,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $29,105,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

