Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 525.0 days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.40. Syensqo has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syensqo in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Syensqo Company Profile

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

