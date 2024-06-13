T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.63

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 67056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $606.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

