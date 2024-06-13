Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TKBIF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Takara Bio has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $23.20.

About Takara Bio

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

