TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.16. 2,166,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,000,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TAL. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.28.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,353,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 527,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 292,884 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.