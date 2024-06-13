Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 120,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taoping Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 76,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Taoping Company Profile
