Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 120,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taoping Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 76,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Taoping alerts:

Taoping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.