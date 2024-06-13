Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Target has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
Target Stock Down 1.3 %
TGT traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $144.93. 746,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,980. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.