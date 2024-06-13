Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Target has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

TGT traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $144.93. 746,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,980. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.