TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Aaron’s stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

