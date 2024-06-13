TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

