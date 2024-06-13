TD Securities Raises Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.19.

Saputo Price Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.28 and a one year high of C$31.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 94.87%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

