TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.89

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 16415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

TDb Split Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

