TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) COO Lynn B. Trelstad Sells 25,000 Shares

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

