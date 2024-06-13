Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -177.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TDS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

