Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $572.34 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $572.34 million and $26.41 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000788 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,801,882,793,598 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

