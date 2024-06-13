Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Down 10.7%

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 23,335,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 23,631,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.10.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

