Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.47. 118,390,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,933,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

