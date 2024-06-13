Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.65. 71,276,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,500,953. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18. The company has a market cap of $588.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

