Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $393,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.81. 92,877,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,715,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

