Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $177.29

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.29, but opened at $188.39. Tesla shares last traded at $189.13, with a volume of 15,606,306 shares changing hands.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $592.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

