Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 2.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.08 and last traded at $182.15. 57,989,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 96,409,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $196.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 466.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.