Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
