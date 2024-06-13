Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 7,001 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $100,324.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,324.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $106,209. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.