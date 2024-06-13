Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $812.00 million and approximately $21.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000685 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,926,126 coins and its circulating supply is 985,361,717 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

