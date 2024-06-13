Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.