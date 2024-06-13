The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NYSE:AAN opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

