The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.52

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 293167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $540,384. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

