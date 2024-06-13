The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Director Elder Granger Sells 1,000 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CI stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.15. 1,166,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

