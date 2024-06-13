The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.92.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 494.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.82. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

