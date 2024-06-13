The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206,459 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 213,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock valued at $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares valued at $15,947,127. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 3.5 %

LSXMA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 1,705,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

